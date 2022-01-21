Patricia J. (Noll) Wealand, 91, of Ephrata, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Amity Place Senior Living Community in Douglassville. She was the wife of the late Leon C. Wealand who passed away Nov. 8, 2010.
Patricia, a daughter of the late Carl Clair and Laura May (Bright) Noll, was born in Millcreek Township, Lebanon County. She is survived by her children, Alan H. Noll (Suzan), New Holland, Leona Luciano (Tony), Ephrata, and Kevin D. Wealand (Diane); nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Candace (Noll) Morgan; a son, Noel Wealand; a brother, Carl B. Noll; and two sisters, Emma Pieffer, and Fay Baggott.
She was a member of Hope United Methodist Church, Ephrata, and a past member of the Dutchland Polkateers. She worked many years in a sewing factory.
Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hope United Methodist Church, 3474 Rothsville Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com