Patricia Jane Hamric, 90, a resident of Calvary Homes, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Miriam Sauer Hamric.
Pat graduated from McCaskey, class of 1946 and was employed by Shaub's Shoe Shop prior to entering Nyack Bible College, NY graduating in 1954.
Pat was a missionary translator with Wycliffe Bible Translators in Old Mexico for 17 years. The Mazahua people received their New Testament in 1970. Returning home to Lancaster area, she found employment at Community Hospital and retired in 1994. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Congregational Church.
Pat is survived by her brother, Donald G. Hamric (Alta) of Lancaster, along with two nephews and one niece.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Homes. Interment will be private.
