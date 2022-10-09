Patricia J. Garman, 90, of Lititz, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was the wife of the late Richard C. Garman who passed away in 2002. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Romaine Long Foltz.
Patricia had worked in insurance sales with Inter County Insurance The Erin Group, and in years past at the dry-cleaning plant office for Fillings and the RCA Corporation.
The beach and the ocean were one of her greatest joys, feeling the sun shining on her face when visiting Wildwood and Ocean City, NJ since she was a child. She loved to spend summers at the pool with friends and family. She also enjoyed knitting, yard work, and attending grandchildren's' events. She volunteered at the Longs Park Art Show, with Meals On Wheels, at the Fulton Theater, and at the Hempfield School District. Also, at Christmas time, she wrapped gifts for people at Park City for which the donations went to United Disabilities.
Pat was always a positive person, always seeing the sun on a rainy day, who always said, "Life is good!".
She is survived by her children: Michael L. married to Paula Garman of Brownstown, and Kim married to Thomas Herr of Lancaster; her four grandchildren Jason and Eric Garman, and Aaron and Jordan Herr; her eight great-grandchildren: Charlotte, Michael, Genevieve, Payton, Maisie, and Samantha Garman, and Rylee, Gavin, and Brodie Herr; and her siblings Donna Hackman and Ned Foltz.
Friends will be received by Patricia's family on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 10-11 AM in the Eshbach Parlor at Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA 17543, with the Memorial Service to follow at 11 AM in the Church. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to Lititz Moravian Church at the above address. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com