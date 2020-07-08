Patricia J. Erickson, 87, of Lancaster, formerly of Osprey, Florida and Chicago, Illinois, passed away on July 6, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Charles Arthur and Esther (McDonald) Dixon. Pat was the wife of the late Alan Erickson, who died in 1999.
Patricia graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire and taught elementary school. She and her husband Alan met in high school in Barron, Wisconsin, eventually marrying and settling down in suburban Chicago, before relocating to Lancaster in 1975. She taught pre-school and later became the director at Trinity Preschool in East Petersburg. Pat and her husband retired together to Osprey, Florida, where they enjoyed boating, golfing, and travel. Pat was also an avid reader and enjoyed games and crafts. Pat returned to Lancaster in 2012 to be closer to family, settling at Brethren Village.
Patricia loved best the times that she spent with family and friends, always looking forward to trips, occasions, and gatherings of all kinds. She is survived by three children; Thomas Erickson (Lori) of Chautauqua, New York, Cynthia Erickson (Ron) of Windsor, England, and Steven Erickson (Colleen) of Mechanicsburg; and eight grandchildren, Douglas, Shannon, Ashley, Katherine, Elizabeth, Sarah, Ruby, and Daniel.
Pat will always be remembered for her ready smile, good cheer, kindness, and gentle spirit. She was a happy and much-loved person--constant, steady, encouraging, and, most of all, loving. She filled our hearts with her love and we will miss her forever.
A private service will take place on Wednesday, July 8 and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, curealz.org/giving/donate, or to the charity of your choice. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
