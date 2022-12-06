Patricia J. Dietz, 85, affectionately known as "Grammy" who was born on October 5, 1937 passed away at The Gardens at Stevens on Saturday, December 3, 2022 surrounded by family. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Emaline and Robert Whenry. She was the loving wife of Robert Dietz with whom she celebrated 32 years of marriage on Oct. 5th.
Pat graduated from JP McCaskey High School. She worked for Schick and later worked many years at Oregon Dairy. She enjoyed her vacations on Chincoteague Island, doing crafts and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be very much missed.
She was a member of the Oregon Community Church, Oregon, PA.
Pat is survived by her children, Kevin (Andrea) Lamphere, Lori (Lester) Guyton, Shawn (Tina) Lamphere; her grandchildren, Ashley (Nick), Cory, Kelsea (Tino), Megan (Tom), Mandi (Chris), Josh, Jenna, Amber; her great grandchildren, Grace, Paige, Chase, Olivia, Brynn, Jamison, Weston, and Paisley. Also surviving are siblings: Kay Dorsey, Robert Whenry, Douglas (Joyce) Whenry; stepchildren, Scott, Lisa, Doug and many nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her daughter, LuAnn Miller.
Loved ones are invited to attend a Visitation from 12-1PM on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Oregon Community United Methodist Church, 1214 Creek Rd., Lititz, PA 17543 followed by a graveside interment in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Pat wished that any tributes in her memory be made in the form of a charitable donation to her great-grandson, Weston kidney transplant fund c/o Nicholas & Ashley Hertzler, 34 Linden St., Leola, PA 17540. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com