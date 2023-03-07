Patricia J. Coe, 79, of Little Britain, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 3, 2023 surrounded by her family. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Paul Birmingham and Emeline (Scotten) Birmingham. She was the loving wife of Wayne Coe for 59 years.
Patricia was a 1961 graduate of Solanco High School and went on to attend York College. She worked as an Avon representative for many years. Pat also worked as a nurse's aide at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community and Tour Guide at the Amish Village in Strasburg, PA for many years.
Pat was a loving mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved all animals, especially her cat Chelsie. She enjoyed yard sales, shopping at thrift shops (where she enjoyed finding designer handbags), and visits to the beach. Pat will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
In addition to her husband, Pat is survived by a daughter, Valerie (Randy) Keys and 3 grandchildren: Bryce A. Keys (Allie), Makenzie Keys, and Bailey Keys (Victoria).
A Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 West Fourth Street, Quarryville beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tom Milligan officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be private in the Little Britain Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster Center for Animal Life Saving (2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602).