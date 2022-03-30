Patricia Ives (Barnes) Robinson, 89, of Brethren Village, Lititz, died Saturday, March 26, 2022 of natural causes. She was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to the late Harrison and Lyndall Barnes.
Patricia graduated from Northbrook High School, Northbrook, Illinois, as Valedictorian of the class of 1951. She graduated from Iowa State University in 1954. After graduation she married George Robinson. She and her husband moved east, and she worked at Cooper Hospital in Camden, New Jersey, as a dietitian. After her sons reached high school, she obtained her teaching degree and taught Family and Consumer Sciences at the Conestoga Valley School District Middle School for 23 years before retiring in 1995. She was a member of Leola United Methodist Church and took an active role in church programs, especially mission work.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, George Robinson, two grandsons, a granddaughter and several great-grandchildren. Her two sons, Raleigh and Jeffrey Robinson preceded her in death.
The memorial service will be held Monday, April 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Leola United Methodist Church, 7 West Main Street, Leola, PA. Friends may call from 10-11:00 AM on Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Patricia's name to The Love Fund at the above address. Furman's Leola