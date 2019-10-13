Patricia Ingram Golden, 81, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Manor Care in Lancaster.
She was born in Lee, MA, the daughter of the late Walter J. and Jane (Rogers) Ingram.
Surviving is her son, Jeffrey Golden of Pocono Pines, PA; her brother, Walter J. Ingram, Jr., her grandson, Andrew Golden, and her former husband George E. Golden.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.