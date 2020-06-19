Patricia I. "Pat" Patton, 68, of Narvon, died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care of Mount Joy, following an illness.
She was born on November 7, 1951 in Lancaster. Pat was the daughter of Robert S., Sr. and Clara I. (Irons) Patton. She was the caring companion of Edward "Ed" Givler.
Pat was the office manager at the former Kern Hardware Store and later worked in the accounts department of Baldwin Electric. She enjoyed gardening and lawn work.
Pat was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara "Barb" P. Jacobs. Surviving are a brother, Robert S. Patton, Jr. of Narvon, a sister, Margaret "Peg" Patton of Honey Brook, a brother-in-law, Melvin H. Jacobs of Narvon and two nephews, two nieces and a great-nephew.
A private interment will be held at the Pequea Presbyterian Cemetery at the convenience of the family, due to the COVID 19 outbreak.
Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa.
