Patricia "Hollywood" Long

Life's drama begins with a cry and ends with a sigh. Life's journey is not to arrive safely at the grave in a well-preserved body, but to skid in sideways, totally worn out, shouting "HOLY CRAP! What a ride!" Yep, Scotty beamed me up on April 13, 2021. This is how my life went. I got my motor running, headed for the highway, I said to myself, start looking for adventure and whatever comes my way, you got to make it happen, take the world in a loving brace, fire all your guns at once and explode into space. Well, I did and now I'm that "Hollywood" star in the sky.
I was born and raised in Lancaster. My parents were the late Fred and Ada Townsend. I worked at Lancaster General Hospital for 20 years. That wall all good and fun. I enjoyed the sun, ocean, pool and traveling. I loved reading vampire books. Every girl over 21 should have one!
Three husbands have preceded me in death. Robert J. Rankin, Sr., father of my five beautiful children, Robert LeBreton and Robert G. Long, who I will be buried with at Conestoga Memorial Park.
Surviving are the 5 greatest children in the world; Robert J. Rankin, Jr., married to Karen of Millersville, Denise M. Erb, married to Charles of Holtwood, Michael A. Rankin, married to Mindi Lou of Marietta, Patrick B. Rankin, married to Kathi of Middletown, and Tammy L, Mallace, married to Vince of York, 11 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
My kids were my heart and soul and I'm so glad they were mine! I'll love you all from above and keep a watch over you. Keep this beautiful family together.
Live, love and laugh and know I'll have the pickled eggs ready when you see me again!
Forever yours,
Mom
She will be greatly missed by her children, who will forever remember her as being the BEST mom in the world.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service at 11 AM on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603.
