Patricia (Guerin) Mixon

Patricia Mixon (Guerin), 77, passed away peacefully, April 14, 2021 at her home in Melbourne Beach, FL, after a courageous battle with ALS.
Pat was born in Pennsylvania on January 15, 1944 to her parents, Francis and Edith (Ruth) Guerin. She is survived by her children, Amy (Joe) Sulpazo, Jaime Shillady, Brandon (Jennifer) Mixon and her grandchildren, Collin Loesch, Jake Shillady, Shane Shillady, Luke Shillady, Tyler Shillady, Brandon R. Mixon, Brynn Mixon, Liam Sulpazo, Grayson Mixon-Lugo, and Jayce Mixon, her brothers, Dennis (Kathleen) Guerin, and Richard Guerin.
Pat lived most of her life in Pennsylvania and spent her summers as a youth with her family at the Jersey Shore. She mastered many different careers as she raised her three children, but her favorite was as an administrative assistant with the Lower Merion School District. She loved music, reading, traveling, cooking, shopping, the beach, chocolate, coffee and donuts, her friends, and most of all, her family.
Pat handled life with grace, courage, empathy, kindness, and laughter. Her smile made everyone feel her warmth. "Pretty Patty" was truly a special woman loved by so many, a friend of the truest kind, to know Pat was to love her. Her wonderful and silly sense of humor carried her through to the end. Our dear, sweet, bossy pants, fiery mother, mom mom, sister and friend will forever be in our hearts.
Following her wishes, there will not be a traditional service, but well-wishers may donate to the Team Gleason Foundation (ALS) or to their local library in her name.
