Patricia G. Colton, 87, of North Andover, MA, formerly of Lancaster, PA, died on Saturday, March 18th at the Mary Immaculate Nursing and Restorative Center in Lawrence, MA. Born in Mount Kisco, NY, she was the eldest daughter of the late Mary Alice and Anthony G. Glavin. Raised in Cambridge, MA as one of five children, she attended Shady Hill School and Belmont High School. Pat graduated from Vassar College with a degree in Child Study.
Pat met her husband, Chuck, who preceded her in death, in Boston and they were married in 1967. They raised two daughters in Lancaster, PA and Pat was active in their school and church activities. Her career as an educator spanned many early childhood classrooms as well as libraries.
Pat was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church and with her husband participated in Marriage and Engaged Encounter, where they were a presenting couple and treasurers for the eastern United States. Pat spent countless hours volunteering with the Lancaster Democratic Committee as a poll watcher, committee member, judge of elections, and fundraiser. She treasured her involvement in Lancaster politics.
Pat is survived by her daughters, Becky Colton (Sergio Perez) of Guadalajara, Mexico and grandson Diego and Kristie Colton (Bets Robertson) of Haverhill, MA and grandson Jac Colton. She is also survived by her sister Sheila Evelyn of Malden, MA and brother Tony Glavin of Dublin, Ireland and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial gathering at the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home, 106 Summer St., Haverhill on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 2-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Shady Hill Fund/ Teacher Training Ctr at www.shs.org/onlinegiving. To share a memory or for more information please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com.