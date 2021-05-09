Patricia G. Brown passed away unexpectedly on Sunday May 2, 2021 at the young spirited age of 88 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born August 15, 1932 in Lancaster; Patricia was the daughter of the late Albert R. and Hazel M. (Weaver) Grimm.
A 1950 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, Patricia was a crossing guard for Lancaster City Schools and moved on to a career with the state of Pennsylvania.
After her son Douglas S. Brown's passing, Patricia worked diligently on creating and funding an annual scholarship in his memory; helping many McCaskey High School students advance their education. Patricia's gracious hand and willingness to help others was a testament to her character.
Patricia volunteered in several local hospitals. An ardent Jimmy Buffet fan; Patricia was also a phenomenal cook and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and dear friend who will be missed by many.
She is survived by two sons: Steven D. Brown husband of Susan, and Brad K. Brown husband of Wanda; three grandchildren: Jason Brown husband of Jenicca, Jennifer van der Meij wife of Ruben and Hayden Brown; as well as three great-grandchildren: Logan, Carson, and Violet. In addition to her parents and son, Patricia was preceded in death by a brother: Michael Grimm and a sister: Carol Bomberger.
In accordance to Patricia's wishes, no services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her honor can be made to Clare House, 344 E. Chestnut Street Lancaster, PA 17602.
