Patricia Faye Gress, 88, of Reinholds, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Ephrata Manor.
She was born in West Cocalico Township to the late Ralph and Esther (Gerhart) Wenrich and was the wife of the late Emory L. Gress who passed away in 2017. They shared 66 years of marriage.
She was a member of Swamp Lutheran Church and Reinholds Station Unity Chapel where she was treasurer for 30 years. She loved traveling, camping, and spending time with family. She had a large collection of glass chickens and ruby glassware.
Patricia was a graduate of Denver High School Class of 1950. She worked as a seamstress for Keystone Nitewear for 28 years prior to retiring.
Patricia is survived by 2 sons, Kory L. Gress of Reinholds, and Kyle L., husband of Kimberly Gress of Exton; daughter-in-law, Amy Gress of Milton; 5 grandchildren, Madison Morgan, Josiah Gress, Mariah Gress, Maxwell Gress, and Alex Smoot; 3 great-grandchildren, Oliver and Anna Morgan, Emmi Paige.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son, Kirk L. Gress.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Swamp Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Kurt Strause officiating. Interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Patricia's memory may be made to American Cancer Society-Lanc. Co. Unit, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17603.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.