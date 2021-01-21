Patricia E. "Patti" Johnston, age 59, of Gordonville, passed away on Tuesday, January 20, 2021 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Indiana, PA, she was the daughter of David R. Johnston and Margaret "Peg" Kelly Johnston of Gordonville.
Patti graduated from Pequea Valley High School, Class of 1979. In her free time, she loved going to Spring Gulch Campground for their weekly dances or to The Village Nightclub in Lancaster and she was always the first one on the dance floor. She was an avid fan of the band The Sharks and she would follow them anywhere they went to play. Most of all, she loved hosting game nights with her beloved nieces and nephews who adored her.
Surviving besides her parents are 2 siblings: Judith Johnston Godshall wife of Robert of Mount Joy, PA and David R. Johnston, Jr. husband of Brenda of Summerville, SC, 6 nieces and nephews, 1 great-nephew and 2 great-nieces.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Patti's honor to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. shiveryfuneralhome.com