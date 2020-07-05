A graveside service honoring Pat's life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the Silver Spring Cemetery, 3611 Marietta Ave., Silver Spring, PA. Please join family and friends for visitation by the graveside starting at 1:00, with the service immediately following at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute (2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601), and Hospice & Community Care (685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604).
Patricia E. "Pat" Drace Gingrich
LNP Media Group, Inc.
Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.16 East Main Street
Mount Joy, PA 17552
717-653-5441
www.sheetzfuneralhome.com