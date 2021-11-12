Patricia E. Bard, age 78 of New Providence, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Quarryville, she was the daughter of the late Ernest “Mike” and Isadore Garvin Bard.
Pat was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Quarryville and she attended Grace Community Church in Willow Street. She worked many jobs over the years, including: Dotties Snack Bar, Schick Enterprises, Donnelly Printing, where she retired, and Wiley’s Pharmacy after retirement.
She graduated from Solanco High School where she played field hockey and junior high football. Pat was a member of the Ancient Order of Croaking Frogs, was involved with the Quarryville Fire Company Women’s Auxiliary, coached softball at Solanco Middle School, and played on the Women’s Softball Team in Quarryville. In her free time, Pat loved going to the casino, going to the beach, and watching the San Francisco 49ers.
Surviving are 4 nieces and nephews: Tamara, wife of Jeffrey Calhoun of New Providence, Marty, husband of Kristy Glackin of Pequea, Deborah Flahart of Stevens, PA, Christine, wife of Kenneth Meyers of Sinking Spring, PA, and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 2 siblings, Ronald Bard and Sandra Glackin, and a nephew, Robert “Bob” Bard.
A memorial service will take place from Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA, on Saturday, November 20th at 11 a.m. Interment will be private in the Quarryville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pat’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. reynoldsandshiveryfuneralhome.com