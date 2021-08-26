Patricia D. Shenk, of Landisville, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 after a two year battle with cancer. She was 69. Pat was born in the Bronx, NY to John and Dorothy Donohue on April 28, 1952. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Fair Lawn, NJ, where she grew up with her brother, Jack and her sister, Sue. She went on to receive a degree in Education at Elizabethtown College where she met the love of her life, Gary Shenk, who would become her husband for the next 43 years.
After several years of working as an advocate for the disabled, she found her calling at Noah's Ark preschool. Over the course of 32 years of teaching, Pat touched the lives of hundreds of children with her enthusiasm for science, learning, and play.
She raised two sons, Ryan and Kyle, and welcomed into the family their wives, Kelly and Rachel, with open arms. She was a loving Kiki to her granddaughter, Zoe, and her granddogs, Nimbus, Stella, and Dolores.
Pat will be remembered for her sense of humor, overwhelming optimism in the face of adversity, and most of all her spontaneous, infectious laugh.
Her family gives heartfelt thanks to all those who provided kindness, care, and support over the past two years.
A private Celebration of Life will be held to honor her memory.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »