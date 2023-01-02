Patricia D. Jachimowicz

Patricia D. "Pat" Jachimowicz, 86, of Manheim and formerly of Shavertown, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Born in Haverford, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mable (Myers) Dean.
Pat was a graduate of Haverford High School. She attended the Millersville State Teacher's College and graduated in 1958 with her Bachelor's in education. Pat absolutely adored working with children, and spent most of her career as an elementary school teacher in northeastern PA. She always said it was the one job that made her laugh every day. Pat also loved cooking, but especially eating what she cooked, enjoying "every last morsel." In her leisure, Pat often birdwatched, read books, and watched any sporting event - always cheering on her Yankees and Steelers.
Pat is survived by 4 children: Valerie Jachimowicz (Bruce Amos), Christopher Jachimowicz (Becky), David Jachimowicz (Gina), and Diane Kennedy (Rob); sister Diana Lyon; 5 grandchildren: Brittani, David, Audrey, Jordan, and Brynne; and 3 great-grandchildren, Sienna, Gemma, and Laszlo. She was predeceased by her sister, Marjory Appleby.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Pat's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.