Patricia D. Hockenberry, 67, of Lewisberry, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her home.
A graduate of Wilson College, Chambersburg, she was a former Swim Instructor for West Shore School District and most recently worked at Lewisberry Antique and Craft Company (LACCO).
She was born October 17, 1952 in Pittsburgh to the late John Russell and Ruth Ann (Franz) Darras. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Roger L. Hockenberry, in 2015, with whom she shared 38 years of marriage. She is remembered with love by three sons, Keric L. DMD (Audrey) of Mechanicsburg, Kodi B. (Sara) of York Haven, and Klint D. DVM (Nichole) of Mount Joy; three sisters, Peggy Lintner of New Holland, Barbara Van Ness of Colorado Springs, CO, and Sandra Darras of Sarasota, FL; a brother, William Darras of Leola; and eight adoring grandchildren, Mckenna, Emily, Kaden, Maddox, Blake, Logan, Grant, and Gabriel.
Pat was a devoted member of Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and loved spending time with her Bible study group, as well as friends from LACCO and WSSD Natatorium. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends in the Poconos and Florida. Pat cherished her grandchildren, attended many of their extracurricular activities, and loved nothing more than having her family over for a holiday dinner.
A Celebration of Patricia's Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 863 Lewisberry Road, Lewisberry, PA 17339.
For more information or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com
