Patricia Caroline Shenk, 88, formerly of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 in Clinton, AR. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Verna K. Walton and Henry Reinard.
Earlier in her life, Pat raised and bred Persian cats. She worked hard at grooming them and entering them into cat shows. She had several cats who were Grand Champions.
She is survived by her son, Glen W. Shenk (Joyce) of Leola, PA; her grandson, Kevin L. Shenk (Donna); her two great-grandchildren, Claire and Caleb Shenk; her two sisters, Faye Neff and Joan Deppert; and her brother, David Reinard.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Shenk in 1999; her brother, Herman Boltz, and sister, Ann Gibson.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 10:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, PA.
