Pat Coyle, 93, entered the gates of heaven on February 6, 2023. She was born May 6, 1929, in Lancaster, PA, a daughter of the late John Beam and Blanche Beam. She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and afterwards entered the work world at Armstrong Industries. She was the gift shop manager at the Linen Hope Chest for years, before working for Miller Optical for over 40 Years. This strong-willed woman finally retired at 83 and walked over a mile most days around F&M campus before going to the office.
Pat enjoyed shopping, gardening, shopping, traveling-where she took numerous cruises, playing golf, shopping, going to the beach, reading, supporting charities, and especially spending time with her family. Some of her happiest times were spent with family at the "shore" relaxing on the beach and working on her tan. She was known as "Nan" to all the kids, grandkids and all their many friends. Nan loved hosting the Holiday dinners in her younger days, and we all have many fond memories of those celebrations. She also enjoyed traveling to all the kids' sporting events.
Pat loved the Lord, and she attended Highland Presbyterian Church and later The Worship Center and served as a Deacon for both congregations. She was a long-time greeter and helped start many small groups.
She is survived by her sons Randy and Reid (Christine), two grandchildren Melissa (Kyle), and Todd (Ashley) and five grandchildren Jaylynn, Parker, Keiren, Riley and Connor. Two sisters also survive - Martha Zecher and Sandra Schlem. She is preceded in death by a brother J. Lamar Beam, a sister Louanne Ernst and a grandson John A. Coyle II.
A memorial service will be held May 20 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, 101 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Worship Center, re: Children's Ministry Building, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
