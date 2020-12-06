Patricia Anne Weachter, 72, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
She was born in Fauquier County, Virginia, to Horace and Betty (Robinson) Owens and was the wife of Dennis L. Weachter with whom she would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on December 22nd.
Patricia worked for the former Tangers Hardware in Rohrerstown and was a homemaker for the last 15 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed traveling, attending garage sales and crafting.
In addition to her husband, Patricia is survived by two sons, Peter, husband of Janet Weachter, David, husband of Wanda Weachter; four grandchildren, Madison, Bailey, Mason and Brett and sixe siblings, Tommy Owens, Ronnie Owens, Andy Owens, Jimmy Owens, Barbara Perry and Eleanor Lillard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Owens.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 6 to 8 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 1:00 PM, at the Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery, Church Street, Rothsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Patricia's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
