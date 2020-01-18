Patricia Anne (Mills) Steele, 73, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Lewisburg, PA. Pat had been a resident of Manheim, PA for 43 years. She was born on March 22, 1946 in West Grove, PA to W. Frank and Jettie (Blevins) Mills. On July 13, 1968, she married George Brown Steele in Little Britain, PA.
Pat was predeceased by her father, Frank, and her mother, Jettie. She is survived by her husband George; her son Eric Steele, his wife Pam (Gehris) and their two children – Molly and Emma – all of Mifflinburg, PA; her daughter Sharon (Steele) Will, her husband Paul and their two children – Alex and Cassie – of East Haddam, CT; her sister Barbara (Mills) Adams, her husband Gary, of Tamaqua, PA; her brother William Mills, Jr. of Manheim, PA; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Pat graduated from Millersville State College in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She taught mathematics at both Tamaqua Area High School in Tamaqua, PA and at Pequea Valley High School in Kinzers, PA, where she won the Teacher of the Year award. After spending time as a homemaker and running a home daycare, she returned to work at Hamilton Bank while pursuing a Certificate in Accounting from Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, PA. In 1991, she received her Certified Management Accountant (CMA) designation. She held positions with Breathing Services, Inc. and Critical Care Concepts, Inc. (3CI) both of Ephrata, PA and Esbenshade's Garden Centers & Greenhouse, in Lititz, PA, where she was the Financial Controller.
Pat enjoyed sewing, reading, and being involved in her children's activities. She supported the Odyssey of the Mind program as both a coach for high school students and a competition judge. She received an award from the Throwing Bull Tribe of the PA Dutch Council of Scouts, BSA.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service in Marlow Hall of the RiverWoods Senior Living Community, 15 RidgeCrest Circle, Lewisburg, PA, on Sunday, January 19, at 2 pm, with Reverend, David Dearing officiating.
Family and friends are also invited to a memorial service at DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home at 410 N. Church S.t, West Chester, PA, on Monday, January 20th. A receiving time will be held at 11:00 AM. The memorial service will start at 12:00 PM, with Reverend, David Dearing officiating. Interment will be in the Birmingham Lafayette Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in Pat's memory, may be sent to BrightFocus Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.
A living tribute »