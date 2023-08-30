Patricia Ann Younger, 85, of Lancaster, died at home surrounded by her family on Monday, August 28, 2023. Born in Lancaster, PA to the late Edward E. and Josephine Garner Wiker, she was married 66 years to Charles H. Younger.
Pat worked at Millersville University in the Financial Aid Department, retiring in 1998 after more than 25 years of service. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing bridge and traveling.
In addition to her husband, Pat is survived by her daughters: Josephine, wife of Frederick Petri; Jennifer, wife of Robert Dye and Jessica, wife of Rick Rodgers, four granddaughters, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, and a brother, William Wiker. She was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Wiker and grandson, Gregory Frey.
Friends and family are invited to a drop in Memorial luncheon Sunday, September 3, 2023 at The Manor, 2025 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 from 12:00 3:00 p.m. A private interment will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to Meals on Wheels, 121 N. George Street, Millersville, PA 17551 and/or Salvation Army, 131 S. Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
