Patricia Ann Wilson, 76, of Lancaster, PA, passed away at UPMC-Lititz on Friday, November 15, 2019. She was born in Lancaster, the daughter of the late M. Earl and Elizabeth (Bair) Firestone. Patricia was married 56 years to Lew B. Wilson.
She worked for ETEMCO Electronics for 46 years and was a member of Grace Community Church, Willow Street.
In addition to her husband, Lew; she is survived by daughters, Staci Diffenderfer of Millersville, PA and Wendi Wilson of Lampeter, PA; grandson, Troy Diffenderfer (Lydia); sister, Robin Rogers of Lancaster, sister-in-law, Gail Firestone, and beloved dog, Gabby Wilson Preceding her in death are brothers, Fred Stumm and Marvin Firestone.
Relatives and friends are invited to Patricia's Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 528 W. Orange Street, (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.), Lancaster, PA on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patricia's name may be made to Lancaster Cancer Center, P.O. Box 10396, Lancaster, PA 17605-0396
