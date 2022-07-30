Patricia Ann Tripp Raffensperger of Columbia, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on July 27 surrounded by family members in her 83rd year. She was married to James L Raffensperger with whom she celebrated 65 years of marriage last October 20.
Patty was born March 16, 1940 in West Donegal Township to Francis and Anna Dimeler Tripp. She talked fondly of her childhood growing up with extended family nearby. A lifelong learner, she attended Elizabethtown Area schools and was motivated to earn her GED at the age of 54. Her determination, sensitivity, and kindness were apparent to everyone she met.
In her younger years, she worked in retail at the former Grants and White Shield. Later, she cultivated a passion for health care work and got her CNA. She worked as a treasured home care aide and as the Activities Director at the former Schock Home in Mount Joy.
Family was always Patty's main focus, and her best times were family gatherings. She was a supportive mom to her five children with a great sense of humor. She volunteered as a Den Mother and assistant Brownie Leader. As a grandmother, she will be lovingly remembered for rocking and singing The Little Blue Man, New Year's Eve sleepovers, and back to school supply shopping. Christmas was her favorite gathering time and there are many family traditions being carried forward by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Patty is survived by her husband, Jim of Columbia, and her children, Tammy L. Ebert (Lewis), Cary, NC, James L., Sr., Elizabethtown, Jeffrey L. (Myra), Joshua Tree, CA, Joseph L., Sr., (Kory), Webster, FL, and Tricia L. Hudacek (John), Manchester. Eight grandchildren also survive - Jamie McQuiggan (Scott), Ashley Epler (Robert), James Raffensperger, Jr. (Amanda), Troy Raffensperger, Sr., Joshua Raffensperger (Brooke), Cory Raffensperger, Jill Gabrielson (Jason), Joseph Raffensperger, Jr. (Maria). There are 16 surviving great-grandchildren - Cheyenne, Cameron, Clayton, Troy, Jr, Madelyn, Tristan, Eli, Margo, Kaylyn, Brayden, Landon, Miles, Alexander, Wyatt, Peyton, and Joseph.
Two sisters also survive - Dorothy Dickel, Elizabethtown, and Sharon Seibert, Columbia. Patty was predeceased by her parents, a sister, Winifred Gromling, and a great-grandson, Parker Raffensperger.
She spent her final decade living at St John's Herr Estate where she made many friends notably Arlene Hibner. The family wishes to thank everyone there for their concern and support as well as the staffs of Luther Acres of Lititz and Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster County for their loving care.
Friends and family are invited to the memorial service at St Johns Herr Estate chapel on Saturday, August 6 at 10:00 AM. Masks are required in the hallways and the family requests they be worn during the service for unvaccinated guests.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in the name of Patricia Raffensperger to Hospice Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.