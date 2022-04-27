Patricia Ann Smith, age 98, a long-time resident of Columbia, PA, died peacefully surrounded by her loving children on April 20, 2022. Born on Saint Patrick's Day, her mother named her after the patron saint of Ireland. She was the daughter of the late Verna A. Schlossman, wife of Ellsworth M. Schlossman. Patricia was the loving wife of the late Leo J. Smith who predeceased her in death on March 22, 1990.
Following graduation from Columbia High School with the highest GPA in typing class, she began work in the Department of Industrial Engineering at Armstrong World Industries.
Patricia and Leo purchased land and built their home in Columbia where they raised their seven children and lived for more than 70 years. They were past hosts of the Columbia Home and Garden Tour. They served as presenting couples for Pre-Cana Encounters for engaged couples preparing for marriage. They shared an interest in formal gardening, world travel, including a lifetime of summers along the New Jersey Bay, and politics.
Patricia was an avid antique collector with a love and interest in homemaking and interior decorating, honed to understated perfection. She was an expert baker and cook and enjoyed entertaining her bridge and pinochle clubs. She was renowned for enchanting family and friends with exquisitely wrapped gifts and always looked forward to holidays spent with family. Above and beyond, was her exceptional devotion to her children and grandchildren throughout their childhood and adult lives.
Patricia was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Her past affiliations include the Columbia Historical Society, St. Anne's Retirement Community Auxiliary, Columbia Hospital Auxiliary, Cherry Red Ladies, Alter Rosary Society and Holy Trinity Fastnacht Bake.
Patricia is survived by her son, Stephen S. Smith, of Lower Gwynedd, PA (wife, Dolores R., died in 2020), fianc of Jennifer Cleary, Barbara L. Giffuni, of New York, NY (husband Vincent J., died in 2018), Yvonne M. Yohe, wife of Wayne A., of Columbia, Annetta V. Cracraft (husband of Stuart M., died in 2021), Gregory T. Smith, fianc of Aline L. Barilar, and Patricia A. Schmidt, fiance of Herb L. Miller, all of Lancaster, PA. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She was predeceased in death by her son, Leo J. Smith, Jr., who died in 2019 and was wed to Dawn M. at the time of his death.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. She will be entombed with her family at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Patricia may do so by making a contribution to Our Lady of Angels Catholic School, 404 Cherry Street, Columbia, PA or Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry Street, Columbia, PA. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.