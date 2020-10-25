Patricia Ann Roye, 81, of Columbia passed away on October 18th, 2020. She was born in Wellsboro, PA to the late Benjamin and Evelyn Kurtz. Patricia attended Columbia High School and worked for more than thirty years at Peerless Hardware before her retirement in 2002. She enjoyed visiting the mountains of Tioga County with her family and fishing there. Patricia also enjoyed sewing and playing cards. She adored her family and loved the Lord.
Patricia leaves behind her husband of almost forty eight years, Charles M. Roye of Columbia; four children, Dennis Snyder of Columbia, Donna Snyder of Wrightsville, Mark Snyder of Illinois, Michael Roye of Brogue; ten grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lorraine May Kurtz.
In honor of Patricia's final wishes, she is to be cremated with no formal services. Her ashes will be spread in the mountains of Tioga County at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville