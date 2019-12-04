Patricia Ann "Pat" Weber, 81, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Lancaster Rehab Hospital. Born in Irvington, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Otto and Gertrude (Winkleman) Furst. Pat was the wife of John "Jack" Weber with whom she celebrated 62 years of marriage this past April 20th.
Pat and her husband were snowbirds spending the past 24 winters in Arizona. She was a former Girl Scout Leader and enjoyed trips to the Poconos. Family was most important to Pat, she cherished her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Jack, are three children: Karen Sullivan, wife of Timothy of Matthews, NC, Douglas Weber, husband of Denise of Marietta and Tracy Grandner, wife of Jeffrey of Lancaster; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Weber of Mount Joy; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lois Eger, wife of Donald of South Plainfield, NJ. She was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Weber and a sister, Marilyn Glucksman.
A memorial service honoring Pat's life will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 3 PM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 2 PM to 3 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.
