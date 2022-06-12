Patricia Ann Miller, 66, of Manheim passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022 at her home. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of Ethel M. Murray Harding and the late Bernard J. Harding. Patricia was the loving wife of Norman G. Miller, Jr., and they observed their 42nd wedding anniversary this past March. She was a faithful member of Heritage Baptist Church, Manheim. Patricia graduated from Empire Beauty School before becoming a manager in the Electronics department at K-Mart. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening, butterfly catching, crocheting, collecting dolls, traveling to the cabin, spending time with her beloved family and dog, Rosie and enjoyed square dancing and was a member of the Swing Thrus, Lititz.
Surviving in addition to her husband Norman, and mother Ethel, is a son, Norman husband of Sandy Miller, of Central City, a daughter, Tammy Miller, of Manheim, four grandchildren, one great grandchild, two brothers, Bernard husband of Deb Harding, and Randy Harding, both of Manheim, one niece, one nephew and one great nephew.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Patricia's viewing and time of visitation with the family at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 12 Noon. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date. To send the family online condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
Browse »