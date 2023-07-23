Patricia Ann (McKonly) Keck, age 83, passed away on Sunday, July 16, at her home in Lancaster due to complications from multiple myeloma. The ninth of 12 children, Pat was born on Feb. 23, 1940, to Elizabeth and Henry McKonly in Columbia, PA.
Pat lived her fashion-forward life in Lancaster County, starting her career as a hair stylist in the early 1960s. She opened her first salon in her home and enjoyed a career that spanned more than 40 years. Pat was active in the Lancaster County and Pennsylvania State Hair Fashion Committees, including holding the office of president at the state level.
In 1979, she was the first Pennsylvania woman to be named to the National Hair Fashion Committee. She mentored and taught throughout the decades and ended her career by teaching students at the Lancaster School of Cosmetology.
Once she retired, Pat continued her artistic pursuits by engaging in glass art, making and selling fused glass creations.
Pat is survived by daughters Carol Hovis (Steve) and Christine Keck, grandchildren Mitchell and Sophie Hovis, sisters Marian Fry, Brenda McKonly, brothers Henry and Donald McKonly, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters Thelma Farley, Louise Lutz, Susan Brommer and Sandra McKonly, and brothers John, Harold and Frank McKonly.
A private Celebration of Life will be held. Donations can be made to the Hearing Aid Project at: https://p2p.onecause.com/hearingaidproject or by sending a check to: The Hearing Aid Project, 720 Main Street, Floor 1, Kansas City, MO 64105. Please note "In memory of Pat Keck".
