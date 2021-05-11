In Loving Memory of our beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, Patricia Ann Mastricola, 80, who passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loved ones in the early morning of May 10, 2021, at home in East Earl, PA.
She was born on November 8, 1940, in Waupaca, WI the daughter of late Colbe and Lorena Peterson. She is survived by her spouse of 62 years, Robert Mastricola, and daughters, Lori Klein and Bobbi Balchunas (James) and son, Darin Mastricola (Julie), as well as two brothers, Richard (Marina) of Reno, NV, and Gordon (Connie) of Seattle, WA. She was a loving grandmother of 8, and a great-grandmother of 7 whom she adored.
Patricia was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She deeply cherished her immediate and extended family. She treasured family time and provided unconditional love and support. A later burial will be held in Oshkosh, WI.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
