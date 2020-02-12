Patricia Ann Maser, 85, of New Holland, formerly of Leola, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Garden Spot Village where she was a resident for 12 years.
She was born in Brownstown to the late Logan and Sarah (Roberts) Carpenter and was the wife of the late Bennie H. Maser who passed away in 2008.
She was a member of Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church, Brownstown, where she was also a Sunday school teacher.
Patricia was a homemaker. In earlier years she worked in the laboratory department of RCA and later was a teacher's aide at Leola Brethren Church nursery school. She attended West Earl High School and graduated from JP McCaskey High School. She enjoyed caring for her grandchildren, traveling to Vermont and was a Hershey Bears fan. She also enjoyed flower gardening, and antiquing at flea markets and public auctions.
Patricia is survived by a son, Andrew, husband of Shelly Maser of Stevens; two daughters, Beth, wife of Floyd Kurtz of Fleetwood, Diane Vidzicki of Leola; eight grandchildren, Joshua, husband of Michele Kurtz, Abby, wife of Peter Pollock, Rebecca, wife of Jacob Krueger, Katie, wife of Joshua Holmes, Sarah Vidzicki, Troy, husband of Amy Harsh, Benjamin Maser, Adam Maser; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ken, husband of Darla Carpenter of Ephrata and two sisters, Carole, wife of Jay Buch of Brownstown and Sharon, widow of Glenn Ruhl of Ephrata.
The family would like to extend special thanks for the love and care given by Garden Spot Village staff and Hospice & Community Care.
A viewing will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM at the Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Chaplain Chet Yoder officiating. Interment will take place in the Shirk's Reformed Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Patricia's memory may be made to Garden Spot Village Benevolent Care Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
