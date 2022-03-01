Patricia Ann Lipka, 80, of Quarryville, passed peacefully on Sunday morning, February 27, 2022 at her home. Born in Roaring Springs, she was the daughter of the late Mearl "Pete" and Elizabeth "Lizzy" (Villa) Reed. She was the loving wife of Gerry Lipka for 59 years.
Pat owned Harrisburg Express Tag and License Services on 4th Street in Quarryville for many years. She will be remembered for her outgoing and friendly personality. She was a ray of sunshine to everyone who was blessed to know her.
In addition to her husband, Pat is survived by two sons, Mark Lipka of Wilmington, DE and Scott (and Lisa) Lipka of Port Deposit, MD. Also surviving are granddaughters, Sara and Mollie Lipka and great-grandchildren, Jordan, Jake, Zo and Palmer. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amanda.
Per Pat's request, there will be no formal services. Online guestbook at dewalds.com
