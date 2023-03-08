Patricia Ann Leidy, 92, of Narvon, PA, went home to be with her husband on Friday, March 3, 2023, with her family by her side. Born in Gordonville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lester Carlton and Kathryn Miller Myers and the wife of the late Benjamin F. Leidy, Jr. who died in 1990. They had been married for 39 years.
As a young 10-year-old girl from Gordonville, Patricia cleaned houses (white gloves) and worked for Keemer Cleaners during her high school years. Following graduation from Paradise High School in 1948, she married her husband, Benjamin in 1951 and worked at RCA while pregnant, and the Old Colony Inn. In 1965, she received her Nursing Degree. She worked at Lancaster General Hospital for 27 years as an LPN in charge of Day Surgery and in various other capacities, retiring in 1992.
Patricia was an avid bowler until the age of 84, bowling 5 times a week and traveling to bowling tournaments all over the United States. Spending time suntanning at Wildwood Beach with her grandchildren was her favorite pastime as well as traveling to Hawaii three times. Swimming at the Eden Resort, attending Phillies and Barnstormer games, and traveling to Disney World with her grandchildren were also special times. Known as a clean freak and very particular, she also enjoyed hosting holiday dinners. Patricia was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by twin sons, Bruce C. Leidy (Roxanne) of Narvon, and Michael L. Leidy (Mardette) of Gap; her sister, Lois Wettig (Charles) of Lancaster; grandchildren, Patricia Leidy (Jeremy), Lisa Leidy, Crystal (Leidy) Garcia (Christopher), Michelle Leidy, Christopher Leidy, Michael Leidy, Cassandra Leidy, Jacqueline Anderson, Virgil Anderson, Patricia Michelle Anderson, Anthony Burkholder, Stephanie Burkholder, and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Nancy Myers, and Jean Herr, her brother, Robert Myers, and her great-grandchild, Leilani Gantt.
A Celebration of Life Service for Patricia will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. The family will greet friends on Friday from 6-7:00 p.m. Burial will be private at Intercourse United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patricia's memory may be made to the American Heart Assoc., www.heart.org
