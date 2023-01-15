Patricia Ann Keville, age 77, of Lititz, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. A cherished wife, mother, sister, friend and grandmother, she will be remembered for her warm and positive spirit, her unending kindness, and a laugh that brought joy to everyone around her.
"Patty" was born on January 28, 1945, to Joseph and Ernestine Monjar, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. Growing up in Delaware County, she attended Marple Newtown High School and went on to graduate from West Chester University. She then returned to Marple Newtown School District, where she spent her entire 37 years of teaching. Her love of teaching and the impact she had on her students would become her hallmark trait. Always with a smile and encouraging word, Pat was a favorite among her students, parents, and co-workers.
Upon relocating to the Pottstown, Pennsylvania area in 1975, Pat raised her three children there, and continued to live in Chester County until her marriage to her beloved husband, Robert Weaver of Lititz, Pennsylvania, in 2016, when she then moved to Lititz.
In addition to her husband Bob, Pat is also survived by her children Kimberley Logan (James) of Fenwick Island, Delaware, and Ryan Keville (Amber) of Springfield, Pennsylvania. Pat is also survived by her adoring 6 grandchildren, 2 stepsons, Brad Weaver (Emily), Joshua Weaver (Andrea) and 3 step-grandchildren, as well as her sisters Gwenn and Sandra, and her brother Gary. She is preceded in death by her son Sean Keville (Madeline) of New Providence, New Jersey, and her parents.
A memorial service will be held at the Willowdale Chapel, 685 Unionville Rd., Kennett Square, PA 19348 at 10:00 am on January 28, 2023.
The family would especially like to thank the staff at Bob Fryer & Family Inpatient Center of Hospice & Community Care for their constant, attentive treatment. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to this wonderful hospice facility at 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or online at: hospiceandcommunitycare.org. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com