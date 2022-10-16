Patricia Ann (Henehan) Frazier, 74, of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, after a brief illness. Born in Philadelphia to the late John R. Henehan, Sr. and the late Margaret Eileen Richards Henehan. Pat was the eldest of four siblings. She was the loving wife of Michael H. Frazier with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage.
Pat grew up in Lancaster and attended Lancaster Catholic High School. A public servant, she spent her career at the County of Lancaster Assessment Office, retiring after 34 years of service.
Surviving Pat are her husband Michael H. Frazier, daughter Kimberly S. (Frazier) Hostetter wife of Charles Nazarian of Lancaster, son Michael C. Frazier (Michelle) of East Petersburg, her grandchildren: Corinne, Katherine, Charles (Rick), Alexander, Amanda, Mercedes, Caiden, and Grayson; great-grandchildren: Killian and Theodore. Additionally, Pat is survived by her sister, Eileen Williams of Lititz, and her brother, John R. Henehan, Jr. (Betty) of Waldorf, MD, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother, Joseph "Joby" Paul Henehan, stepfather Roy Waller, and brother-in-law Art Williams.
Pat was the life of the party and an absolute joy to be around. She loved to entertain, host, and dance. Pat enjoyed crocheting, spoiling her grandkids, motorcycle rides with Michael, cross-stitching, home design, and gardening. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she looked forward to it all year. She was loved by many and will be sorely missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Lung Association, 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. A Memorial Service will be held at 12PM on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 10AM until the time of service. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com