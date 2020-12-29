Patricia Ann Griel, 77, of Willow Street, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus Sunday, December 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by family after a 3-year battle with cancer.
Born in Lancaster, she was a daughter of the late J. Robert and Anna Mary (Neff) Gehr. She was married 56 years on March 28 to Pastor James E. Griel.
Patricia worked as a retail salesclerk for a time but was also a homemaker most of her life.
She attended Mt. Airy E.C. Church in New Holland/Ephrata, and First Baptist Church in Morristown, TN.
She enjoyed gospel music and visiting Dollywood.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters, Lynda S., married to Rev. Paul Miller of Bushkill, Tracy L., married to Thomas K. Seiger of Millersville, and Deborah A., married to Corey L. Gossert of Narvon; eight grandchildren, Rebekah, Rachel, Hannah, Leah, Lauren, Bradley, Amanda, and Andrew; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy Henry of Lancaster.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Columbia. In lieu of flowers contributions in Patricia's name may be made to Mt. Airy E. C. Church, 57 Silver Maple Circle, Ephrata, PA 17522. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.