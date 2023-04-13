Patricia Ann Good, 89, of Brethren Village, formerly of Ephrata, with her sons and their spouses gathered around her, went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Samuel W. and Dorothy Mae (Kachel) Grabill and was the wife of the late Curtis V. Good who passed away in 2020.
She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, Ephrata, and enjoyed reading-getting closer to God, traveling, deco craft painting, and spending time with friends and family. She especially enjoyed trips to her cabin with grandchildren and celebrating birthdays in Harrisonburg, VA with her brothers.
Patricia is survived by three sons, Craig C., husband of Kathleen L Good of Bernville, Mark A., husband of Lisa L. Good of Ephrata, Timothy A., husband of Lori J. Good of Ephrata; nine grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren. She will be reunited with her daughter, Debra Morris, who passed away in 2004. She is also survived by three brothers; Douglas R. Grabill of Lancaster, Daniel K. Grabill of Locust Grove, VA, and Michael G. Grabill of Harrisonburg, VA.
A greeting time will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 10 to 11 AM, at the First United Methodist Church, 65 N Church St., Ephrata, followed by a Service of Celebration of Pat's Life at 11 AM, with Rev. Dong-Jim Choi officiating. Private Interment will take place in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Ephrata.
Memorial contributions in Pat's memory may be sent to the First United Methodist Church, 68 N. Church Street, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given to stradlingfuneralhome.com.
