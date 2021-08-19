Patricia Ann Galbaugh, age 83, passed away at her home, on Sunday August 15, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA to Edward and Ellen Elizabeth Benner on May 10, 1938, Patricia was one of nine children. She grew up in Columbia, PA and attended Columbia High School. She was a retired waitress and was a member of the Mountain Rock Church of Christ in Hershey.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 49 years, Russell Galbaugh; her children, Ellen Houshower, Judy Swope, Lowell Hoover and his wife Angie; her 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great- great-grandchild; her siblings, Mary Ellen Kready, George Snyder, Rick Snyder, Sandy Hoover and Larry Snyder. She was preceded in her death by her three sons, Lowell, Raymond and Rodney, her siblings, Jack Benner, Dolly Dukeman and Ed Benner and her granddaughter, Patty May.
Pat will be remembered as being a godly woman who passionately loved her family. She brought beauty to a broken and hurting world with her compassion, love, and strength. Her life touched and impacted everyone who met her. Well known for her inspiring walk with God, Pat's greatest gift was the ability to bring out the best in people, making them feel believed in and valued. To know Pat was a privilege and an honor.
Pat has gone to the place she has longed for, hoped for, and dreamt about for so long – eternity with her God. And there Pat is reunited amidst great celebration by those she loves. Free from pain and suffering she waits for us.
A celebration and remembrance of Patricia's life will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at St. James Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA at 3 PM. Flowers may be delivered to 1 Crest Drive, Lititz. Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude's Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 3810. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »