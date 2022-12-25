Patricia Ann DiBianca

Patricia Ann "Pat" DiBianca, age 83, of Lititz, was swept up into the arms of Jesus in the early hours of Tuesday, December 13th, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter to the late John and Alice Fisher.
Pat was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Lititz. Pat lived a life of a servant, and always put the needs of others before her own. She was the happiest whenever she was with her family- making memories that will now last forever. She was the best listener and will be missed deeply by all of those who were blessed to know her.
Pat is survived by a sister, Theresa Schramm of Tampa, FL; daughter Patricia McDowell of Lititz (Gregory); grandchildren, Brian McDowell of West Chester (Alicia); Shannon Martin of Newmanstown (Derek); Shawn McDowell of Columbia, SC (Elizabeth); Corey McDowell of Queens, NY (Kelly); Melissa Bauman and Michael Bauman; great-grandchildren Carson, Blake, Branson, Jace and Selah Martin; and Roman McDowell.
She was proceeded in death by her beloved late husband Joseph DiBianca, sons, Edward and Stephen Bauman, sister Alice Buzzetto, and brother Jack Fisher.
The family will be having a private time of remembrance. Donations in her memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Pat touched so many lives and will be remembered by many. This is not goodbye, but we will see you again someday. We love you Grammy! To send the family on-line condolences, please visit:
A living tribute »