Patricia Ann Coble, 86, of Lancaster County passed away peacefully at home on April 26th, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Jesse Shank and Esther (Rittenhouse) Shank.
Pat is survived by her beloved husband Robert E. Coble with whom she shared 67 years of marriage, two sons Jeffrey L. Coble (Susan), and Robert E. Coble, Jr. (Linda), brother Laverne Shank (Patricia), sister Doris Pannell (Frank), brother Ronald Shank (Susan), sister Nella Bowers (Jay), sister Barbara Baer (Jerome McKeown), four grandchildren, Hannah, Jack, Molly, Erin, and one great-grandchild Emberly.
Proceeding her in death were sister Mabel Neuhauser (Donald), sister Violet Fisher (Robert), brother Jesse Shank, Jr. (Betty), sister Sarah Kohler (Donald), sister Pearl Blantz (Glenn), and Donald Shank.
Pat attended East Lampeter High School. She married Bob in 1953 and for much of her life she was a dedicated homemaker, wife, and mother who cherished her family. Throughout her life she was an avid sports fan, supporting her two boys at every one of their games. She enjoyed watching the Phillies, as well as football and basketball on television. For pleasure she enjoyed knitting blankets and afghans, as well as maintaining a vast collection of dolls. All her life she was a gentle, kind-hearted, and loving person who enjoyed time being surrounded by family.
Interment and memorial services will be private and will be held on May 6th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home will be handling all arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
