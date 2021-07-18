Patricia Ann Claffey-Niemiec, 79, passed away July 11, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the beloved wife of John A. Niemiec for 32 years. Born in Lancaster on June 20, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Park M. and Catherine G. (Copeland) Wolf.
Trish graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School and took her first job at Armstrong World Industries in the secretarial pool. She was a bookkeeper and eventually acquired her real estate license, working mostly in 55+ communities for various builders. She and first husband Rick Claffey owned a Carvel Ice Cream franchise and then opened an independent operation, Ice Cream World. She used her creative talent in both fields - cake decorating in the ice cream stores and making wreaths and flower arrangements for housewarming gifts in real estate. She loved to cook and entertain friends and family. She loved fancy events where she could get dressed up. She and John frequented the beach, and enjoyed cruises and tropical vacations. Passionate about animals, her dogs were her second set of children.
Trish was a very outgoing lady who made fast friends wherever she went due to her infectious smile and easy laughter. She had a child-like sense of wonder for the world. Whether it was skeeball at the arcade, slot machines at the casino, riding roller coasters, building sand castles at the beach, or blowing bubbles in the back yard, she always wanted everyone in the room to be as enthusiastic about having fun as she was.
Patricia is survived by her husband John A. Niemiec, brother, Mark R. Wolf (wife Dixie); her daughters, Kelly Claffey Forbes, and Shannon E. Hughes (husband Joseph D. Hughes, Jr.); her step-son, John A. Niemiec, Jr. (wife Denise); her step-daughter, Jacquelyn C. Niemiec (wife Jacqueline L. Rineer); her grandchildren: Jaspyr Plesce, Alexander J. and Mikayla S. Hughes; and her dogs, Alex and Snickers.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service in Trish's memory on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543. Visitation 10:00–11:00 a.m., memorial service 11:00 a.m. There will not be an open casket.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Trish's memory may be offered to Leo's Helping Paws, 1284 Wheatland Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603, leoshelpingpaws.org, or dementiasociety.org. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com