Patricia Ann Bunker, 88, formerly of Leola, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lewistown, she was the daughter of the late Aaron and Evelyn (Arentz) Zook. She was the beloved wife of Edward H. Bunker and celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Pat was a registered nurse and a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Leola. She was an avid Penn State football fan. Pat was an avid and skilled knitter and taught others to do so as well. She gave generously of her time and for years was a regular volunteer at the Corner of Hope clothing bank.
In addition to her husband, she will be lovingly missed by: 3 children, Sue Hite, Kay (Ken) Christ, Allen (Patty) Bunker; 6 grandchildren, Megan (Jason Giovannini) and Justin Hite, Dan (Karri Bendel) and Ally (Scott Fix) Christ, Erin Edmonds (Michael) Matthew Bunker; 3 great-grandchildren, Darcy Giovannini, August and Otto Christ. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Zook.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola with a graveside service immediately following in Trumbauer Memorial Cemetery, 18 Quarry Road, Leola. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 18 Quarry Rd., Leola, PA 17540.