Patricia Ann Bucher, 96, formerly of South Lebanon, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 in Londonderry Village, Palmyra, PA. She was the wife of the late Curtis M. Bucher. She was born in Westover, MD on July 25, 1926, daughter of the late Walter K. and Chloa B. Kreider Mahan. Pat was a schoolteacher for 33 years, retiring from the Clay Elementary School. She was a graduate of Elizabethtown College, member of Heidelberg Church of the Brethren and was very involved with WCTU. Pat was on the board of Londonderry Village and their auxiliary. She was a former moderator at Long Run Church of the Brethren and Atlantic Northeast District of Church of the Brethren.
Surviving are sons, Russell Bucher (Brenda) of Lebanon; Ronald Bucher (Jean) of Lebanon; grandchildren, Jonathan Bucher (Laura), Brian Bucher (Holly), Amy Boyd (Brian), Ryan Bucher (Nichole); thirteen great-grandchildren; sister, Martha Schrock (Cecil). She was preceded in death by son, Robert Bucher, five sisters and four brothers.
Memorial service will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. in DiMatteo Worship Center at Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, PA. Following the memorial service, the family invites relatives and friends to the Pavilion for a time of fellowship. Burial will be held privately in Heidelberg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to "Good Samaritan Fund" at Londonderry Village. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com