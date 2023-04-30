Patricia Ann Brust, 92, of Lititz passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at United Zion Retirement Community located in Lititz. For the past eight years, she has been a resident at UZRC. During her stay there, she liked spending time with her friends and doing activities, especially playing Bingo. Mom loved taking the bus trips with her friends from UZRC that were provided by the caring staff. Mom was also a Lector for the Catholic Mass that Fr. O'Blaney from St. James Catholic Church held once a month at UZRC.
The family would like to thank the most caring staff who took such good care of Mom. Much respect and gratefulness for what you do in looking after all the residents on your shifts. Your selfless acts of loving and caring meant the world to our family.
Pat was born in Lancaster, PA on November 28, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Bertha (Bowers) Reese, stepfather, Charles Reese (deceased).
Pat was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Lititz. She was a Sacristan for many years and was actively involved with her church. She was also a member of the Silver Liners.
Pat enjoyed spending time with her family, especially during the holidays and family gatherings. She loved to cook and share her meals with her family and friends.
She began working at Warner Lambert in Lititz for nine years in the 1960's. She then began her career in the restaurant industry working for the Stockyard Inn for over 20 years. She ended up her career at the Lancaster Country Club as the dining room manager. After retirement, she worked for several years at Bomberger's Store in Lititz.
She is survived by her children, Bobby Montgomery (Sharon); Debby Pegg (Dave), Chery Boots (Russ, deceased) and Mike McFarland (Barb); seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Jacqueline Rowell who resides at UZRC, along with 2 nieces and a nephew.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Drive, Lititz, at 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 4th with Fr. Ryan Fischer as Celebrant. Following the Mass, a private burial for the family will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Lancaster where Pat will be laid to rest.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Pat may be made to United Zion Retirement Community Benevolent Care Fund, https://www.uzrc.org/giving/.
To send online condolences to the family, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com