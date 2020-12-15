Patricia Alexander Sheaffer, 93, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the widow of James G. Sheaffer who passed away in 1998, and the daughter of the late Roy M. and Ethel P. Kuhns Alexander.
A lifetime resident of Lancaster, PA, Patricia graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing in 1948. She was a member of the Lancaster General Nurses Alumni. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Lancaster, PA.
Patricia worked as a Registered Nurse for various OB/GYN offices in Lancaster. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, was an avid reader, including the newspaper, and enjoyed spending time with her family, as well as going on local day trips. She also took very good care of her cats over the years, and will be remembered as having a good sense of humor.
She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Sheaffer, wife of Arnold Phillips, Friendsville, MD, Barbara Sheaffer, wife of Harold Hinton, Mechanicsburg, PA, Anita Sheaffer, wife of Daniel Midgley, Brownstown, PA; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Catherine Martin.
Relatives and friends are invited to The Groff Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 528 W. Orange Street, (W. Orange & Pine Sts.) Lancaster, PA on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. for a viewing and then proceed to Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery for a Graveside Service at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Pennsylvania Colleges of Health and Sciences, Attn: Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, 850 Greenfield Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. A table of remembrance will be placed at The Groff's by The Lancaster County Nurse Honor Guard.
Please visit Patricia's Memorial Page at