Patricia A. Witek

Patricia Ann Witek, 88, passed away on Monday, August 9th at her home in Lititz. Born in Lancaster PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Walsh) Stidham, and the beloved wife of the late L.R. "Joe" Witek, with whom she shared 62 years of marriage.
Pat graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Lancaster in 1950 and was a lifelong member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Lancaster.
Surviving are her 5 children, Timothy, husband of Jody of Conestoga, PA., Joseph, husband of Terri, Deland FL., Patricia, wife of Anthony Tossona, Lititz, PA, John, husband of Kristin, Decatur, GA and Mark, husband of Katia, Millersville, PA.
A great joy in her life were her 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Emily, Matthew, Luke, Eli, Madeline, Drew, Emma, Fiona, Marco, Genevieve, Beatriz and James will carry their grandmother in their hearts.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 East Orange Street, Lancaster, PA, 17602, where the family will receive guests from 10:00–11:00 AM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pat's memory may be offered to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org/donate. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com