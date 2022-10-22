Patricia A. Weaver, 86, a resident of Fairmount Homes, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 21, 2022.
She was the wife of the late Harlan M. Weaver who died in 2009. Born in Spring Grove, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Kathryn Sterner Stanton.
Patricia was a member of First Deaf Mennonite Church.
Surviving are three daughters, Nancy wife of Ronald Sweigart of New Holland, Debra wife of Marty Sisk of Canton, GA, and Rose wife of Herb Burkhart of Bird-In-Hand; 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; and a brother, Ronald Stanton of Edison, NJ. She was preceded by a daughter, Mary Jones, a granddaughter, Hannah Jones and by a sister Leota Zartman.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 24, at 6:00 P.M. at First Deaf Mennonite Church, 2270 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA. The family will greet friends from 5:00 P.M. until the time of the service and also following the service. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in the Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patricia's memory may be made to Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.